The Atlanta Dream are revving up to start the season, but they are already dealing with injury news before the year starts. In their first preseason game against the Washington Mystics on May 7, Jordin Canada suffered a knee injury a few possessions into the game. Canada needed help getting off the floor, and she was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Two days later, the Dream has an official update on the point guard.

“Following Wednesday’s game against the Washington Mystics, Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada was evaluated by Emory Sports Medicine professionals. Canada has been diagnosed with a right knee injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks,” the Dream wrote in a statement.

This may be the best case scenario for Canada at the time, as the injury looked serious when watching the play in which it happened. Canada has also dealt with injuries in the past, and with the Dream having high expectations this season, it would be important for her to be available for the team this season.

Though the statement says that Canada will be re-evaluated in two weeks, that doesn't mean she will be back in that timeframe. That means that Canada will miss the start of the season, and the Dream will have to rely on their depth while she's absent.

Jordin Canada set to miss time for Dream

Last season, the Dream had to play most of the start of the season without Canada because of an injury, and it was obvious that they needed a guard like her on the court to help get the team organized. Once she came back, the Dream started to play better, and she helped them earn a playoff spot for the second straight season.

The Dream are once again trying to make the playoffs, but this time they want to advance further into the playoffs. That's why they made the change in firing Tanisha Wright and hiring Karl Smesko as their new head coach. In free agency, they signed Brittney Griner, Brionna Jones, and Shatori Kimbrough-Walker to help improve the team and take them to the next level.

In the WNBA Draft, they selected Te-Hina Paopao, and she will be a quality guard who should make the rotation due to how she plays on both sides of the ball. With Canada probably set to miss a few games to start the season, Paopao should she some quality minutes on the floor.