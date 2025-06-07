When the Connecticut Sun prepared for their home game on Friday against the Atlanta Dream, there was a familiar face warming up for the opposing team. Dream center Brionna Jones was making her return to the Sun arena for the first time as an opponent, and the home crowd made sure to welcome her with a standing ovation during pregame introductions.

Brionna Jones signed with the Dream as a free agent in the offseason, but judging by the ovation she received, there is still plenty of admiration and love from the Sun fanbase.

The 2025 WNBA season was the first season that Jones’ career that she did not suit up for the Sun. She was originally selected by the Sun with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft. Jones spent eight seasons with the Sun before this offseason when she opted to sign with the Dream.

The Sun experienced a mass exodus this offseason as Jones and other veteran players left the franchise. Alyssa Thomas was acquired by the Phoenix Mercury in a sign-and-trade, DeWanna Bonner signed with the Indiana Fever as a free agent and Tyasha Harris and DiJonai Carrington were acquired by the Dallas Wings.

So far, the signing appears to have paid off for the Dream. Jones has formed a strong frontcourt with Brittney Griner who also signed with the Dream as a free agent. Jones has started all seven games to this point with the Dream at a little over 31 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 13.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 47.4 percent shooting from the field and 69.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Amid the major offseason acquisitions of Jones and Griner, the Dream have gotten off to a 5-2 start and are among the top teams in the WNBA. On the other end of the spectrum, the Sun are in rebuild mode and have one of the bottom records in the league.