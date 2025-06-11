Jordin Canada is indeed back for the Atlanta Dream. The 29-year-old forward is playing in just her second game in the 2025 WNBA season on Tuesday night and finally got her first bucket of the campaign during the second period of a Commissioner's Cup matchup versus the Indiana Fever at Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia.

Canada showed she's healthy again with a slick series of moves to evade Indiana defenders and make a sweet basket in the paint. She took a pass from way behind the 3-point line and opted not to use the two screens her teammates offered, as she attacked the Fever's interior defense off the dribble.

Canada was still challenged in the shaded area but created space for herself with great footwork before finishing with a lefty layup. Just an incredible sequence overall for Canada, who is in her second season with the Dream.

Canada did not see action in any of Atlanta's first seven games in 2025, as she recovered from a knee injury that she suffered during the Dream's first preseason game back in May while trying to challenge a shot by Washington Mystics guard Jade Melbourne.

She made her 2025 season debut in last Friday's road game against the Connecticut Sun, but rust appeared to have gotten the best of her in that contest, with the former UCLA Bruins star finishing with zero points on 0-for-7 shooting from the field and 0-for-4 from the 3-point area in 17 minutes of action. However, she contributed three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in the Dream's 84-76 loss at the hands of the Sun.

A two-time WNBA champion during her time with the Seattle Storm, Canada is looking to help the Dream, who also recently dealt with an injury to star center Brittney Griner, get back on track after their four-game win streak was snapped in that defeat to Connecticut. Once she gets her rhythm again, Canada should be among the key contributors on both ends for Atlanta, which entered the Fever game with a 5-3 record.

Canada, who is also a first-round pick (fifth overall) by the Storm in the 2018 WNBA draft, averaged 10.6 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 20 games for the Dream in the 2024 campaign.