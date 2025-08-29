After Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers headlined a lengthy injury report, she's available to play in Friday's matchup against the Atlanta Dream. Due to illness, Bueckers was listed as questionable. Out of eight Wings players, she was the only player who wasn't ruled out or considered doubtful, as Dallas will most likely head into Friday's game very shorthanded.

The Wings announced Bueckers' status before facing the Dream, per ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.

“Paige Bueckers is AVAILABLE vs. the Dream, the Wings announce,” Mistretta reported.

The Wings, amid a six-game losing streak, will look to bounce back from the skid with Bueckers. Entering the matchup with a 9-30 record, the worst in the WNBA, Dallas will aim to secure its 10th win of the 2025 regular season.

Paige Bueckers headlines lengthy Wings injury report

Although Wings guard Paige Bueckers is available for Friday's matchup against the Dream, she could end up being the only one of eight players listed on the team's injury report. Five Wings players, including center Luisa Geiselsoder, Ty Harris, Arike Ogunbowale, JJ Quinerly, and Li Yueru, are all ruled out. Aziaha James and Haley Jones are both doubtful to play.

Amidst sports fans in Dallas who watched former Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic and, most recently, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons traded in the same year, fans are calling to protect Bueckers from being traded. After seeing an All-Star who led his team to the NBA Finals in Doncic, sent to the Lakers, and a Pro-Bowl linebacker in Parsons, dealt just before the 2025 NFL season, it's fair for fans to have such a fear.

It's not common for teams to trade their best players amid the early years of their careers, especially before their prime. Hopefully, for sports fans in Dallas, they won't see it happen a third time with their Wings All-Star guard.