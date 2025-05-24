The Atlanta Dream are 1-2 to start the season, and there have been some good things to take away from their play, as well as some things that they can improve on. All three games have come down to the final minutes, and they've either been able to execute down the stretch or falter when things get tight.

It's good to note that the Dream are still learning a new offense under Karl Smesko, and there hasn't been much time to put things into place. That's why things may not look as crisp on the court at times, but there is a lot of optimism surrounding them figuring it out. Rhyne Howard knows the situation they're in, and she thinks the team learning together is making the experience better.

“Everybody’s come from different things.” Howard said. “I’ve had different post players, [Brionna] had different guards. The best thing about it is that we’re learning a new system together. It’s not like half of us know it and half of us don’t. I think that’s what is really making it easier. We’re either getting it or we’re lost, but we’re on the same page at the end of the day.”

With three games in four days, they haven't had time to sit down and fix things, but as time goes on, everyone should be on the same page.

Though the Dream are still working out the kinks of their offense, Smesko is happy with what he's seeing so far.

“Overall, I’m actually pleased with what I’m seeing,” Smesko said. “There’s some stretches of play that’s at a really high level. Now, can we expand that to that’s how we play all the time. I think we’ll get there. We have two more games in the next three days, it's not a lot of practice time to clean this stuff up. But we get a chance to break down the film amd get together. Right now we just gotta learn as we go.”

Dream have optimism on how successful new system can be

So far, the Dream have been getting nice contributions from their frontcourt, as newcomers Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones have been dominant forces in the paint. They've been able to stabilize the offense, and they are also a presence on defense.

“They’re great players, and they’re doing a good job utilizing each other’s strengths,” Smesko said. “Someone can go in the post and the other one can space out and give the other room. Then the next possession they can switch roles. Both have the freedom anytime they want if they feel like they have the advantage to post up, and we’re going to look for them. They’re very hard to guard 1-on-1.”

As the Dream continue to learn from each other and what they're supposed to do on the court together, they should end up being a strong force on offense with the talent they have on the team.