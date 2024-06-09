The Atlanta Dream defeated the Chicago Sky 89-80 Saturday, improving their season record to 5-4. The game was highlighted by a standout performance from Tina Charles, who not only led all scorers with 22 points but also provided invaluable mentorship to Sky forward Angel Reese.

After the game, Charles shared her thoughts on Reese’s potential, stating, “I just tried to tell (Reese) to settle down when she’s on the post. She’s an elite player. She’s going to be an elite player,” as reported by Horace Shivers of Peachtree Hoops.

Charles’s words come from a place of experience and recognition of talent. The veteran center, who also grabbed seven rebounds and recorded three steals, knows what it takes to excel in the WNBA. Her guidance to Reese reflects a respect for the young player’s abilities and a belief in her future dominance in the league.

The Dream started the game with a strong 9-0 run, which expanded into a 25-6 lead, largely driven by Charles’s efforts and an aggressive team defense. Atlanta finished the first half shooting 50% from the field, 44.4% from three-point range and 100% from the free-throw line, marking their highest-scoring half of the season.

“From the first person to the last person, I thought they were comfortable. We moved the ball really well, especially in that first half, and the ball found the right opportunities. And our pace was much better,” Dream coach Tanisha Wright said.

Charles’s performance was not just about scoring. She passed Yolanda Griffith for fourth place on the all-time offensive rebounds list with 1,050, and she is now just 13 rebounds away from entering the top three. Additionally, this game marked her 275th time scoring 15 or more points, placing her second all-time, just behind Tamika Catchings.

The dynamic between Charles and Reese was a focal point throughout the game. Despite Chicago's efforts to stage a comeback, Reese found herself learning valuable lessons on the court.

Angel Reese’s reaction to Sky’s loss

After the tough loss to the Dream, Reese emphasized the need for Chicago to find consistency and improve their execution. Despite her strong individual performance, with 13 points and 13 rebounds marking her third consecutive double-double, Reese acknowledged the team’s internal challenges.

“Yeah, it's tough. It's tough because I hate losing, and I try to go out there every night and try to be as consistent as I can. I think having consistency 1 through 12 is important from the jump ball to the end.” Reese said, as reported by ClutchPoint’s Christopher Smith. “It's not the coaches or the other team, it's us. We've been in games. We've come back many times, so I think we internally have to look ourselves in the mirror and figure out what we need to change quickly.”

Reese’s performance was notable, as she joined an elite group by becoming the third player in WNBA history to record 13-plus points, 13-plus rebounds, and 5-plus steals in a game, alongside legends Catchings and Candace Parker.

The absence of Elizabeth Williams was felt deeply by the Sky, particularly in the interior game. Reese’s need to develop more chemistry with fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso, who also had a strong game with 13 points and five rebounds, is crucial moving forward. Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon expects Reese and Cardoso to maintain the high standards set by Williams early in the season.

Weatherspoon pointed to the team’s slow starts and turnovers as areas needing improvement. The Sky turned the ball over 26 times against the Dream, hindering their chances of maintaining momentum. Despite these challenges, Weatherspoon is optimistic about the team's ability to address their weaknesses and improve in future matchups.

“Slow starts, getting ourselves in a hole and having to dig out the hole. The way we've had to dig out of the hole the last few games. So we have to figure it all out, and we will figure it out,” Weatherspoon said.

The Sky will look to bounce back as they prepare for a rematch against the Connecticut Sun Wednesday.