LeBron James and Lewis Hamilton aren’t the only sports icons with major roles at the 2025 Met Gala. Angel Reese, Simone Biles, and Sha’Carri Richardson have officially joined the prestigious host committee, adding their influence to one of fashion's most iconic events, per TMZ. Scheduled for Monday, May 5, this year’s gala will spotlight the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrating the cultural and stylistic impact of Black creativity throughout history.

LeBron James will serve as the honorary chair, with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton as one of his co-chairs. Alongside Reese, Biles, and Richardson, NFL player Jonathan Owens (Biles' husband) will also play a key role in shaping the evening's vision. For Reese, it marks her second appearance after her 2024 debut, while Biles and Richardson both graced the Met Gala red carpet back in 2021.

A Celebration of Style and Influence

Sha’Carri Richardson expressed her excitement in a heartfelt statement: “I’m beyond excited to stand with my fellow Host Committee members in supporting The Met and this year’s spring Costume Institute exhibition, celebrating the undeniable impact of Black creativity on fashion and culture for centuries.” She continued, “Our style isn’t just what we wear—it’s how we move, how we own our space, how we tell our story without saying a word.”

Angel Reese shared her enthusiasm on Instagram, humorously posting, “Private jet to the Met from practice again year 2?! 😭.” As the WNBA season kicks off on May 16, Reese will be balancing her sophomore year with the Chicago Sky around the time of the gala.

This year's host committee is part of a broader effort to honor Black excellence in the arts, featuring luminaries like André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Dapper Dan, Regina King, Spike Lee, Janelle Monáe, Usher, and more. Their collective presence promises a night rich with cultural significance and groundbreaking fashion.

With such a dynamic lineup, the 2025 Met Gala should be a powerful celebration of style, influence, and the enduring legacy of Black artistry.