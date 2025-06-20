When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, and that is exactly what Angel Reese has done with her new merch line.

The Chicago Sky forward released “Mebounds” on Thursday after fans used the term as a way to attack her online for rebounding her own missed shots.

“MEBOUNDS, REESEBOUNDS, REBOUNDS… MERCH AVAILABLE NOW! Part of the proceeds are going to go to the Angel C. Reese foundation to help fight against cyberbullying! SHOP NOW! LINK IN BIO!!” Reese wrote on X.

According to her website, the WNBA star is selling pink, blue, and black t-shirts as well as a white long-sleeved shirt that reads “Mebounds.” She is additionally selling sweatshirts, crop tops, hats, and slides with her trademarked phrase.

“Might be the hardest clap back ever,” one fan commented on her X post.

“10s ACROSS THE BOARD,” another fan replied.

“A+ grade on how to handle haters. Bravo!” another fan responded.

Just as Reese mentioned in her X post, a portion of the proceeds will go to her namesake foundation to help end cyberbullying. The Angel C. Reese Foundation was founded in 2023 and its mission is to “dedicate to fostering equity for girls and underrepresented groups through innovative and impactful initiatives. Our main objective is to ensure equal opportunities for all girls in sports, education, financial literacy, and other areas where girls have historically been overlooked. We aim to develop practical solutions to overcome these challenges and provide comprehensive resources that empower a new generation of girls to excel in sports and successfully transition to the real world.”

In the past the foundation has held events such as a “Back to School Giveback Block Party,” a virtual event on federal student loan help, as well as a financial empowerment event to educate others on financial literacy.

She has also spoken about her advocacy through her podcast, Unapologetically Angel.

The merch drop follows an unforgettable day for Reese as she became the second-youngest WNBA star to record a triple-double. On June 15, Reese scored 11 points, 11 assists, and 13 rebounds during the Sky’s game against the Connecticut Sun. Reese also became only the fourth player in Sky history to record a triple-double. So far this season, Caitlin Clark is the only other WNBA star to have scored a triple-double during the Indiana Fever’s opening game of the season.