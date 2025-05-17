The Indiana Fever cruised to a 93-58 victory against the Chicago Sky on Saturday in the teams' season opener. However, the game came with some drama. In the third quarter, Caitlin Clark committed a hard foul on Angel Reese, a play that was clearly intended to stop Reese from having an easy shot near the basket. The play was ultimately ruled a flagrant foul, however.

Reese had words for Clark immediately after the foul as well. The Sky star clearly didn't appreciate what occurred.

During an in-game interview with ESPN, Clark said there was “nothing malicious” about the foul. What did Reese have to say about the incident, though? After the game, Reese shared her thoughts on the moment with an eight-word response, quote via ClutchPoints.

“Basketball play, refs got it right, move on,” Reese said.

Angel Reese wants to “move on” after Caitlin Clark incident

Angel Reese clearly wants to “move on” from the play. She decided not to speak poorly of the Fever guard, rather calling it a “basketball play” and suggesting that the referees made the right call. As mentioned, it was called a flagrant foul.

In the end, Clark and the Fever got the job done with the victory. Caitlin recorded an incredible 20-point, 10-rebound and 10-assists triple-double. Angel also played well, finishing the game with a 12-point, 17-rebound double-double.

Both Indiana and Chicago attempted to improve their rosters this past offseason. The Fever are unquestionably the better team at the moment, but the Sky could still make a playoff run this year. Angel Reese is prepared to lead Chicago throughout the '25 campaign.

Although Reese wants to move on from Saturday's incident, all eyes will be on the next time she plays against Clark. The Sky will host the Fever on Saturday, June 7 in what will most certainly be a highly-anticipated affair.