DEERFIELD, IL — The Chicago Sky have a chance to snap their four-game losing streak against the Dallas Wings on Thursday. Chicago enters the matchup at 4-9, while the Wings arrive at the Windy City at 3-10. Starting guard Marina Mabrey spoke to reporters after the Sky's practice on Wednesday and echoed a message that will light a “fire” under her team.

Mabrey and Teresa Weatherspoon expressed Chicago's need to improve their offensive execution after their 91-83 loss to the Indiana Fever on June 16th. Thus, it was only natural to ask Mabrey how she felt about the team's execution through the first two days of practice the week after. She said the Sky did a solid job but wants the team to enter their Wings matchup with extra fuel.

“I feel like we've done a really good job. We've been drawing up plays and translating them from the board to the court. So I have a lot more hope that we'll go out there with a little more focus and concentration. And just a little more fire under us. We want to get a win, and you can't keep doing the same thing and expecting the same result. So hopefully we change our mindset and put little more effort into it,” Mabrey said on Wednesday.

Chicago has been working to clean things up on the offensive end, and Mabrey is confident in the squad's preparation. She hopes Chicago's practice sets will allow them to focus and enter the game sharp and ready for a win.

Marina Mabrey will be key for the Sky against the Wings and beyond

Through 13 games, Mabrey averages 14.8 points and a career-high 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals. In addition, she shoots 36.1 percent on three-pointers on 6.4 attempts per game. The sixth-year guard is a vital part of Chicago's offense, and opposing defenses have taken note of that.

Article Continues Below

Mabrey is flattered by the increased attention teams give her and wants to use it to her advantage.

“It's a respect thing. They're out there. They're pushing me,” Mabrey said. “[I'm trying] to make the best of it for the team.”

Mabrey said she tries to find ways to excel in multiple areas depending on what defenses give her. For example, she noted some nights the team may need her to get “10 rebounds” or “get 30” [points]. She understands that it will take an all-around effort to help her team over the hump.

One Dallas star Mabrey and Chicago have to be cognizant of is Arike Ogunbowale. Ogunbowale averages a whopping 24.9 points per game. However, there is a chance the star guard does not play in Thursday's game. She is listed as questionable with an Achilles ailment. In addition, the Wings are down Maddy Siegrist, Satou Sabally, and Jaelyn Brown.

The Sky must take advantage of the undermanned Dallas team. Chicago will be without Elizabeth Williams, who suffered a meniscus injury on June 6th against the Washington Mystics. Meanwhile, Diamond DeShields is listed as “probable” as she manages an ankle ailment.

With the right “fire” and focus, Marina Mabrey and the Sky can come out and top and end their cold streak.