NEW YORK — The Chicago Sky got their second win of the 2024 WNBA season after an impressive performance against Breanna Stewart and the undefeated New Liberty on Thursday night. Chicago's 90-81 victory came off a stout two-way attack fueled by key intangibles that were highlighted by starting guard Marina Mabrey and her teammates.

Mabrey scored a game-high 21 points in addition to seven assists and six rebounds. The sixth-year guard revealed the Sky's defensive tenacity as one of the major reasons they were able to overcome the stacked Liberty.

“I think it's just the players we have on our team like not everybody wants to go out there every other night and defend. It's not easy and it's not fun. So having those personalities that are willing to dig deep and find that strength to keep trying to guard [helps us],” Mabrey said after Thursday night's game.

Marina Mabrey feels as though the Sky are committed to a high standard on the defensive side of the ball. They showed it on Thursday night. New York attempted to make a run in the final few minutes, but Chicago held their ground.

The Sky's resistance was admirable, considering the Liberty entered the game tied for 1st in the WNBA in Team Scoring. Slowing such resistance does not happen by pure ability. It takes intrinsic motivation. Chicago has belief in itself, and it goes beyond defying outside expectations.

“I feel like we don't really care about what anyone says. It's really about our locker room, what's in there and what we believe. Just staying consistent and staying confident in what we're doing will result in more wins,” Mabrey shared.

Marina Mabrey is not the only starter harping on Chicago's mindset. Dana Evans provided further insight into the team dynamic and the leadership of Teresa Weatherspoon.

Key intangibles contributing to the Sky's early success

Dana Evans revealed that Chicago's winning mentality flows down from head coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

“She just breathes confidence into each and every one of us. We love her…we just wanna go so hard, play hard for her and I feel like this win was really for her. We wanted this for her more than anything,” Evans said when speaking on what helped fuel Chicago's performance on Thursday.

Weatherspoon was touched by Evans' words and appreciated the support the Sky was showing her early. Furthermore, Weatherspoon said some heartfelt words about New York fans upon her return to her old stomping ground.

“It means a lot. Playing in that jersey, I adore that jersey…and the love I received, even today, was overwhelming. Everybody I've ever played in front of, they know who I am,” Weatherspoon said. “But I also know I had to keep in mind the task at hand.”

“There was a connection. And to see jersey No. 11 being worn and signs held up, it sent me back to the first time I walked on that floor and played with this amazing crowd. Just a lot of love that we have for each other, and I will leave by saying how much I love them and appreciate them. And nothing will ever change that,” Weatherspoon added.

Weatherspoon spent the first seven years of her WNBA career with the Liberty. She amassed five All-Star selections and helped New York appear in four championship games. Fans at Barclays Center warmly welcomed Weatherspoon back to the Big Apple. Even greater, she coached the Sky to arguably their most impressive win of the young season.

Chicago wants to keep their momentum going as they prepare for their home opener at Wintrust Arena against the Connecticut Sun.