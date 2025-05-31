Following a 0-5 start to the 2025 season, the Connecticut Sun are finally on the board with an 85-83 win over the shorthanded Indiana Fever.

Despite the long road ahead in the young season, the Sun took a moment to celebrate their first win of the year. Marina Mabrey, Saniya Rivers, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and others acknowledged their victory by dancing with each other in the locker room after the game.

Mabrey led the team with 26 points, five rebounds and five assists. The eighth-year guard torched the Fever from deep all night, going 4-for-6 from behind the arc while shooting an efficient 10-for-17 from the floor. Following a slow start to the year, Mabrey has now reached double figures in four straight, including three games with 19 or more points.

While the Sun's win ended a five-game skid, the result also handed the Fever their third consecutive loss. Indiana has not won since topping the Atlanta Dream 81-76 on May 22 and is 0-2 without Caitlin Clark, who remains sidelined with a quad injury.

The matchup marked the Sun's first matchup with ex-head coach Stephanie White, who is in her first year back with the Fever. Despite White claiming the 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year award, Connecticut fired her after losing in the WNBA semifinals for the second straight year.

Sun still finding footing after tumultuous offseason

Though the Sun fell one game short of a WNBA Finals appearance, they decided to turn their entire team over in the 2024-2025 offseason. In addition to firing White, Connecticut blew up its entire roster and got rid of Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, Dijonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris and Veronica Burton.

In essence, the team coughed up every key player aside from Marina Mabrey and Olivia Nelson-Ododa. Given the massive overhaul, Mabrey requested a trade from the team but was denied, causing a minor rift.

The Sun managed to sign former MVP Tina Charles in the offseason, but otherwise embraced a full rebuilding youth movement. Connecticut selected Saniya Rivers and Aneesah Morrow in the 2025 WNBA Draft, while acquiring second-year guard Jacy Sheldon in the four-team trade that sent Carrington and Harris to the Dallas Wings. They also received former assists leader Natasha Cloud in the deal, but subsequently shipped her to the New York Liberty.