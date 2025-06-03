The Connecticut Sun have gotten off to a poor start to the 2025 WNBA season with a record of 1-6. They are currently tied with the Dallas Wings for the worst record in the league. During their most recent loss to the New York Liberty, Marina Mabrey didn’t exactly make a good kind of WNBA history, finishing with the lowest +/- in league history. Amid the early struggles, the Sun made a recent roster move with the signing of free agent Jaelyn Brown, the team announced this week.

The signing of Jaelyn Brown brings the current Sun roster to 13 players. In a corresponding move, the Sun cut second-year wing Robyn Parks who had made the team out of training camp. While contract details were not immediately available, it’s likely that Brown’s contract with the Sun is a hardship contract. The Sun will need to cut back down to 12 players once they are able to.

Veteran point guard Lindsay Allen is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury, while Leïla Lacan will join the team at a later date in the season following her participation in Eurobasket later this month. Lacan will be making her WNBA debut after being selected by the Sun with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Brown joins the Sun following one season of experience in the WNBA. She signed with the Dallas Wings after going undrafted in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and made the team’s 2024 regular season roster. Brown was acquired by the Indiana Fever this past offseason as part of the massive four-team trade that landed Satou Sabally with the Phoenix Mercury.

Brown was one of the Fever’s final roster cuts in training camp before the start of the regular season. During her rookie season with the Wings last year, she appeared in 14 games, including one start, at a little over ten minutes per game. She averaged 2.6 points and 1.5 rebounds with splits of 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three-point line and 33.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Her best game statistically was the final game of the regular season against the Las Vegas Aces. She finished with a career-best 15 points, three rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot in a little over 20 minutes. She shot 6-of-9 from the field and a perfect 3-of-3 from three-point range.