Marina Mabrey had a historically brutal game in the Connecticut Sun's 100-52 blowout loss to the New York Liberty on Sunday.

In 28 minutes of action, Mabrey was unable to get her shot going as she also got into foul trouble. She finished with a stat line of eight points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal. She shot 2-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-9 from beyond the arc.

What stood out from Mabrey's struggles was how the Liberty dominated when she was on the court. When the final buzzer sounded, Mabrey had a plus-minus rating of -55, meaning that New York outscored the Sun by 55 points when Mabrey was playing. As a result, she recorded the lowest +/- in a single game in WNBA history, per StatMamba.

What's next for Marina Mabrey, Sun

It will ultimately be a game to forget for Marina Mabrey and the Sun, considering they lost in dominant fashion to the defending WNBA champions in the Liberty.

New York took a convincing 31-13 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Connecticut failed to put together a string of runs to get back in the game, seeing the deficit get bigger as more time passed.

The Sun's shot selection proved to be inefficient against the Liberty. They were successful on 31.1% of their total shot attempts, including 21.4% of their tries from three. Connecticut also turned the ball over 19 times, which proved to be fatal towards their chances of staying somewhat competitive with their opponents.

Only two players scored in double-digits on Connecticut's behalf. Jacy Sheldon was active on the stat sheet with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. She shot 4-of-7 from the field, including 1-of-4 from downtown. Tina Charles came next with 10 points and a steal, while Aneesah Morrow provided eight points and three rebounds.

The Sun will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Atlanta Dream on June 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET.