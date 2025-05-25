After 12 years away, Tina Charles rejoined the WNBA franchise that drafted her first overall in 2010 by signing with the Connecticut Sun in free agency. However, that did not prevent her from cherishing every stop along the way, including her 2024 season with the Atlanta Dream.

Before the game tipped off, Charles greeted several former teammates on the court of the Gateway Center. Charles embraced former Team USA teammate Brittney Griner and former Dream teammate Rhyne Howard, among others. Atlanta posted a montage of her pre-game interactions on social media.

Charles started 39 games for the Dream in 2024, putting up 14.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Despite competing in her 14th season at 35 years old, she set career highs in games played, total minutes played and games started.

By signing with the Sun in free agency, Charles joined her fifth different team in as many years. She has not remained with the same franchise for two consecutive seasons since spending 2020 and 2021 with the Washington Mystics. Even then, Charles sat out of the shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing their rebuild, the Dream replaced Charles by signing centers Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones in free agency. First-year head coach Karl Smesko has opted to start both Griner and Jones early in the season, creating one of the biggest starting lineups in the league.

Dream dominate Tina Charles, Sun for second straight win

Once the ball tipped, it was a harsh homecoming for Charles. Despite Atlanta playing its second leg of a back-to-back and third game in four days, the Dream ran past the Sun with a dominant 79-55 victory. The loss dropped Connecticut to 0-4, tied with the Dallas Wings for last in the WNBA.

Charles particularly had a bad day, going just 5-for-20 from the field. Even with Griner sitting out, the 2012 MVP struggled with the size and activity of Jones, Nia Coffey and Naz Hillmon.

Coffey tied Allisha Gray with a game-high 18 points to lead the Dream. However, the game was at the mercy of fourth-year guard Maya Caldwell, who harassed and frustrated the Sun backcourt all afternoon. Caldwell ended the game with just 12 points on 5-of-14 from the field, but held Marina Mabrey, Saniya Rivers and Jacy Sheldon to just 18 combined points.

Still seeking their first win, the Sun return home for a clash with the Wings on Tuesday night. The loser of that matchup gets the undesired distinction of being the only 0-5 team in the league. The Dream also play on Tuesday night, traveling across the country for a battle with the Los Angeles Sparks.