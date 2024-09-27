In response to Christine Brennan, a USA Today columnist, who asked Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington if she intentionally swatted Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in the eye in Game 1 of their WNBA playoff series, the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) released a charged statement condemning the question, via SNY TV's Khristina Williams.

“To unprofessional members of the media like Christine Brennan: You are not fooling anyone. That so-called interview in the name of journalism was a blatant attempt to bait a professional athlete into participating in a narrative that is false and designed to fuel racist, homophobic, and misogynistic vitriol on social media. You cannot hide behind your tenure.

“Instead of demonstrating the cornerstones of journalism ethics like integrity, objectivity, and a fundamental commitment to truth, you have chosen to be indecent and downright insincere. You have abused your privileges and do not deserve the credentials issued to you. And you certainly are not entitled to any interviews with the members of this union or any other athlete in sport.”

On Tuesday, Brennan posted the question, which later drew ire from the WNBPA on her social media.

“I asked DiJonai Carrington about that moment early in Sunday’s Indiana-Connecticut game when she caught Caitlin Clark in the eye. Here’s her answer:”

I asked DiJonai Carrington about that moment early in Sunday’s Indiana-Connecticut game when she caught Caitlin Clark in the eye. Here’s her answer: pic.twitter.com/DnQVYi0r6J — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) September 24, 2024 Expand Tweet

The Fever were eliminated from the playoffs after losing 87-81 in Game 2 to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.

The Connecticut Sun move forward in the WNBA playoffs

Caitlin Clark later told the WNBA media she did not believe Carrington's foul in Game 1 was intentional. The Fever lost that game and were later eliminated from the postseason. Every first round WNBA playoff series ended in a sweep.

DiJonai Carrington was named 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player. When Carrington got the call about winning the MIP award, she initially thought she was in trouble, according to SBNation's Noa Dalzell.

“I definitely didn't think so, and not because I didn't think I deserved it, just because Connecticut doesn't get the love and the hype that we deserve and earned,” Carrington said. “Second, I've never really won awards before. I've never been an All-American besides academically, which I guess is cool too. I've never been Player of the Year for the conference. It's just something I don't get my hopes up for because you never want to be down. When it did happen, I was super, super surprised.

“They were like Cathy [Englebert] wants to call you, and I was like ‘Oh my god, what did I tweet this time?’”

Round 2 of the WNBA postseason continues with the the No. 4 Las Vegas Aces facing the No. 1 New York Liberty on Sunday, September 29 at 3 p.m. EST. The Sun travel to play the Minnesota Lynx on that same date at 8:30 p.m. EST.