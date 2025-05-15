The Dallas Wings are poised for a big 2025 season. Arike Ogunbowale — one of the best players in the WNBA — is set to return and lead the way. The Wings selected Paige Bueckers first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft as well. However, there is one player who is not receiving as much attention who could drastically impact the Wings' 2025 campaign.

6'4″ center Luisa Geiselsoder, who is from Germany, has yet to join the Wings as she is playing overseas at the moment. Geiselsoder likely won't be available for the Wings' season opener on Friday against the Minnesota Lynx. However, she is expected to join the team soon.

Dallas is set to feature one of the best backcourts in the WNBA with Ogunbowale and Bueckers on the roster. DiJonai Carrington and Maddy Siegrist will make pivotal impacts while playing on the wings. However, the complete frontcourt has questions.

Teaira McCowan and NaLyssa Smith are both potential starters at the five. They could also start at the five and the four depending on which lineups Dallas chooses to use. The Wings' center depth isn't as deep as other positions on the roster, though.

As a result, the 6'4″ Geiselsoder could prove to be a true difference-maker. For fans who may not be aware, who exactly is Luisa Geiselsoder?

Who is Wings center Luisa Geiselsoder?

Geiselsoder is a 25-year-old from Germany. The Wings initially selected Geiselsoder with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

Dallas was patient but ultimately signed her to a training camp contract in 2021. The contract was later suspended after she suffered an injury. Geiselsoder was waived a year later.

She has continued to play overseas in recent seasons. Geiselsoder currently plays in France and has also played a pivotal role for the Germany national team. In 2025, she signed another training camp contract with the Wings.

She is regarded as a strong rebounder. Geiselsoder is also capable of protecting the paint. Offensively, she can finish at the basket while also providing the ability to stretch the floor.

Her fit with the Wings is a strong one. She will likely come off the bench to start the year, but it is not difficult to envision the 25-year-old earning a starting role at some point down the road. There seems to be excitement about what Geiselsoder can bring to the team.