DALLAS — The Dallas Wings selected Paige Bueckers in the 2025 WNBA Draft. It goes without saying, but the Wings were fortunate to have landed the No. 1 pick via the draft lottery. The Los Angeles Sparks had similar odds to earn the No. 1 pick, but as Wings CEO Greg Bibb said during the Wings' introductory press conference for the players selected in the draft on Wednesday, “the ping-pong gods smiled upon us.” However, what was Bueckers' initial reaction to learning that Dallas landed the No. 1 pick?

“Obviously you don't want to take anything for granted, be entitled to anything,” Bueckers told reporters during the press conference at Dallas City Hall. “You want to continue to stay motivated to work to be in that position to get drafted. But just excited for whatever the future held, wherever I ended up, first pick, last pick, it didn't really matter to me. But now that we're here, we're in the present, we're in Dallas, I'm super excited for the future.”

Paige Bueckers was simply looking forward to being drafted. Rumors swirled about her thoughts on the matter — with some suggesting she wasn't thrilled about the idea of joining the Wings. Bueckers herself never said anything negative about the team, though. Now, the former UConn women's basketball star is “excited” to play in Dallas.

The Wings believe Bueckers can help them return to the playoffs. With Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale leading the way, there is certainly reason for optimism.

“Obviously excited, she's electric,” Bueckers said of Ogunbowale. “Can score at all three levels, obviously a bucket-getter. So looking to assist her a lot. Space the floor, get her open looks, play off each other. Just excited for everybody on the team… Just excited to build that at camp… Excited to build with everyone.”

Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale and the Wings will play their first preseason game on May 2 against the Las Vegas Aces.