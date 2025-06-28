DALLAS — Paige Bueckers played well on Friday night despite the Dallas Wings' 94-86 loss against the Indiana Fever. Bueckers scored 27 points and added six assists to go along with two steals. Following the game, Fever star Aliyah Boston was asked about Bueckers and everything she offers on the floor.

“I think every time you play against Paige, Paige is just such a smart player,” Boston told reporters. “She reads defenses well, she knows how to pick you apart. And so, when you play against her you have to make sure you're aware of where she is at all times. And also, she does a great job of putting her teammates in great positions. For us, I feel like it's kind of similar in college and in the league, like, Paige is just playing great basketball and makes sure she sets up her teammates to do the same.”

The Fever started strong on Friday night. Paige Bueckers and the Wings continued to fight back, though. Heading into the fourth quarter, Indiana held a 74-69 lead. Dallas continued to keep things competitive until the final minutes of the game, as the Fever ultimately pulled away and emerged victorious.

However, Dallas played fairly well aside from the first quarter. The Fever also impressed, earning the win despite Caitlin Clark's injury absence.

For Indiana, the game represented the first opportunity to play against Bueckers. Head coach Stephanie White commented on the Fever's gameplan against the rookie.

“Just try to make everything as difficult as possible,” White told reporters. “Let her see multiple bodies, different kinds of matchups. Just make her really work for everything she's gonna get. I mean, when you're playing against great players, you're not gonna stop them. You just have to try to make life as difficult as possible and make them beat you with tough ones.”

Paige Bueckers will help the Wings try to bounce back on Saturday against the Washington Mystics in Arlington. As for the Fever, Indiana will have a few days off before heading to Minnesota to play the Lynx on Tuesday night.