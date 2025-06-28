Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has been ruled out of today's game against the Washington Mystics with a knee injury. The 2025 No. 1 pick has lived up to the hype and then some in her rookie season so far. Bueckers is playing like an All-Star through her first 13 games, averaging 18.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 46% shooting from the field. The 23-year-old is also recording 1.8 steals and only 2.2 turnovers per game, showcasing a poise beyond her years.

Unfortunately, the all-time college basketball great is dealing with a health setback with her right knee. ClutchPoints Dallas Wings Reporter Joey Mistretta confirmed Bueckers' status while additionally noting that Luisa Geiselsoder (National Team obligation), Teaira McCowan (National Team obligation), Tyasha Harris (left knee), and Maddy Siegrist (right knee) will also miss Saturday night's game. Starting guard DiJonai Carrington (rib) has also been ruled doubtful.

Article Continues Below

The injury to Bueckers is not considered serious, but it will need to be closely monitored by the Wings if they want any chance of making the playoffs. Dallas is currently in a rebuilding phase, sitting at 4-13 and twelfth overall in the standings. This organization already has a cornerstone piece now in Bueckers.

In addition, Arike Ogunbowale has been the face of the franchise for about half a decade. The four-time All-Star is one of the best pure scorers of this era and should form an elite backcourt alongside Bueckers. At 28 years old, it will be interesting to see if the front office believes Ogunbowale fits the team's current timeline or if a trade would benefit both parties more. That being said, it's challenging to evaluate this backcourt with all the injuries and absences on the roster at the moment.

Overall, there's no need for Dallas to hit the panic button this early in its season; this rebuild was not supposed to be finished in 2025. And with the season Bueckers is having so far, the Wings might be in playoff contention sooner than people expect. The young point guard has won everywhere she's been in her young career. Should she stay relatively healthy throughout her career, Paige should be one of the best players in the WNBA for a long time.