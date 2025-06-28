ARLINGTON, TX — Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Washington Mystics due to a knee injury. Bueckers being ruled out was surprising after her strong performance in Friday's 94-86 loss to the Indiana Fever. With Saturday's game representing the second of a back-to-back, though, Wings head coach Chris Koclanes said it was a “precautionary” decision.

“Just precautionary, some soreness,” Koclanes told reporters. “Just doing our due diligence and managing what's best for her long-term health.”

Wings fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, it seems as if Bueckers should be ready for the team's next game on Thursday against the Phoenix Mercury.

Paige Bueckers won't be the only player expected to return on Thursday, though.

Paige Bueckers, other Wings will likely return vs. Mercury

Article Continues Below

Wings centers Luisa Geiselsoder and Teaira McCowan are expected to return from EuroBasket for the game against the Mercury. It remains to be seen how many minutes they will play following their absences from the Wings, but they will likely be back.

Additionally, Koclanes is hopeful that DiJonai Carrington — who is dealing with a rib injury — will return “sooner than you think.”

“Unique, just being extremely cautious and trusting our medical team,” Koclanes said of Carrington's injury. “But encouraged that she will be back on the floor sooner than you think.”

Carrington's expected injury return date has yet to be revealed, but Koclanes' comments hint at a potential return on Thursday.

The Wings are slowly getting healthy. However, Tyasha Harris will miss the season with a knee injury. Additionally, Maddy Siegrist is expected to miss a significant amount of time with a knee issue as well. Siegrist told ClutchPoints on Saturday — while walking on crutches — that she is “getting there” in reference to her injury situation.

There are still question marks, but when it comes to Paige Bueckers' injury, there is reason for optimism despite her absence on Saturday night.