ARLINGTON, TX — Dallas Wings new head coach Chris Koclanes is known for his defense-first mindset. Although the offensive side of the game is obviously important, a Koclanes-led team is likely going to prioritize the defensive element of the game. On Tuesday at training camp, Koclanes said the team is finding its defensive identity.

“Today was all about establishing our defensive identity,” Koclanes told reporters. “Very much a defensively-focused practice. I loved how we responded… We watched some film and then we came out here. Just a different level of compete and attention to detail and again, it was just really encouraging to see the response.”

Wings finding defensive identity

As soon as reporters were allowed to enter the gym, it became evident that Dallas was working hard on the defensive end of the floor. The energy was high as the Wings defended the male practice players, causing multiple stops.

The energy is high here as Wings play defense #WingsUp pic.twitter.com/ZjzO8wE1al — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Wings still have questions to answer. Overall, though, it seems as if they are trending in the right direction. Koclanes believes that causing “disruption” on the defensive end will prove to be crucial in the 2025 season.

“It starts with our ability to pressure the ball and then once we have good pressure on the ball, it's the four people off the ball,” Koclanes said. “And how we're all connected… I want us to find disruption. I want us to force offenses to be a little bit uncomfortable, find second and third options. See if we can generate some offense from our defense.”

With Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers leading the offensive attack, Dallas is going to score. In 2024, the Wings held the worst defensive rating in the league. If Koclanes' defensive scheme works and Dallas takes a step forward on that end of the floor, the offense will handle the rest.