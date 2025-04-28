The Dallas Wings made a number of changes this past offseason. Dallas hired a general manager in Curt Miller, the team traded Satou Sabally and the Wings hired a new head coach in Chris Koclanes.

Koclanes, who most recently served as an assistant for the USC women's basketball team, is known for his defensive approach to the game. Turning to a defensive-minded coach is exactly what this Wings team needed.

Dallas is going to score at a respectable level with Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers on the floor. However, this is a Wings team that ranked last in defensive rating a season ago. Bringing in players such as DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith will help matters, but it became clear that Dallas needed a coach who would place an additional emphasis on that end of the floor.

The talk around Koclanes has been his defensive mindset, but what does he consider to be his strengths as a coach?

“Really, I think my awareness,” Koclanes told reporters at training camp on Monday. “I think it's my balance of humility to know that I don't know everything and I can't do this alone. So I've surrounded myself with really good people. And then just the trust in me that I'm going to do everything I can to prepare to put our players in the best position possible. They know that.

“I'm gonna earn their respect and empower them, and put them in positions and help them… Then ultimately give them freedom to be who they are and do what they do.”

Chris Koclanes earning respect of Wings players

Koclanes said he plans to earn the players' respect. He seems to be accomplishing that goal so far in training camp.

“He's been great, he has great energy,” Arike Ogunbowale said of Koclanes on Monday. “He's a smart man, has a great basketball IQ. Him and the rest of the coaching staff, I think they work well together so it's been really good.”

“Super excited… He's great,” Maddy Siegrist told ClutchPoints during an exclusive interview on Sunday. “Love his energy so I'm excited.”

Wings fans should be patient with Koclanes. He is not only starting a new job, but the Wings are trying to find their new identity. The only everyday players still on the roster from last year are Ogunbowale, Siegrist and Tearia McCowan.

The future is bright for this team, though. With star offensive players set to lead the way and a new head coach who offers a defensive mindset, Dallas' balance could help the team reach new heights sooner rather than later.