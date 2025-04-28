Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is already embracing Texas culture, and fans are here for it.

Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, was recently featured in a Dallas Wings photo shoot where she swapped her sneakers for cowboy boots and donned a custom white cowboy hat. The Wings posted a video of the moment with the caption, “Cowgirl era unlocked,” showing Bueckers slipping on the boots over her Kobe Bryant-themed sneakers. The WNBA's official account followed with its own post, declaring “YEEEHAWWWW ” alongside footage of Bueckers laughing and posing during the shoot.

Cowgirl era unlocked 🔓 pic.twitter.com/OJ9uR2Lxb3 — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Social media quickly embraced Bueckers' new look. One fan on X, formerly Twitter, posted, “WELCOME TO TEXAS!!!” while another joked, “we need more pics of paige in a cowboy hat !! good profile pic for twitter.” The Dallas Wings also posted side-by-side photos of Bueckers holding boots and tipping her cowboy hat with the caption, “rizz sold separately,” drawing more than 329,000 views.

Paige Bueckers joins Wings fresh off NCAA title win

The enthusiastic reaction comes as Bueckers adjusts to her new professional home after a standout career at UConn. She helped lead the Huskies to a national championship this season and is now expected to be a franchise cornerstone for a Wings team looking to rebuild under new leadership.

rizz sold separately pic.twitter.com/Su9tB8HBGk — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bueckers expressed excitement about joining the Wings at the team's rookie introductory news conference on April 23, highlighting the opportunity to help build a new foundation with her fellow draft picks.

“There is a lot of new in this organization, so to be a part of something where we can build with each other and create a new sisterhood, we're really excited,” Bueckers said, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.. “And plus, we got these hats, the cowboy boots, we're ready to invest all of ourselves into Dallas.”

The former national player of the year will join forces with veteran Arike Ogunbowale in Dallas' backcourt, hoping to transform the Wings into a WNBA contender.

Bueckers said the goal is “making Dallas a place everyone wants and everyone who is already here wants to stay. Just building that culture, building that foundation of enjoying being around each other, playing together, being together on and off the court.”

For now, her easygoing embrace of Texas tradition is helping Bueckers quickly win over the fan base.From custom hats to cowboy boots, it's clear she is all-in on her new chapter — and fans are eager to see what comes next.