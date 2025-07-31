Paige Bueckers came into the WNBA with a high basketball IQ and an already impressive skill set for a rookie — there's a reason why she was the No. 1 overall pick in April's WNBA Draft, after all. Those abilities were on full display during the Dallas Wings' contest against the Atlanta Dream on July 30, and despite the last-second 88-85 loss, Bueckers remains confident in what she knows are her strengths.

“I've always loved my mid-range jumpshot,” Bueckers said, according to ClutchPoints reporter Joey Mistretta. “That won't ever change.”

But even though she's perfected her comfort zone, Bueckers voiced that she's trying to branch out and expand other areas of her game during a postgame interview.

“I want to avoid over-penetration, but I feel like I can get to the paint, to the rim a little bit more, get to the free-throw line a little bit more, draw a little bit more contact,” Bueckers explained.

“[I want] a mix of … both,” she said. “Finding a better balance of both.”

