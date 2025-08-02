The Dallas Wings were already facing an uphill battle in their 88-78 loss to the Indiana Fever, so the last thing they needed was an injury scare. But for the first of two times Friday night, a Wings player went down when star rookie Paige Bueckers had to briefly exit the game after falling to the court in pain.

Bueckers initially remained on the court after running into a hard screen from Aliyah Boston in the third quarter, but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft was writhing in pain while grabbing her right thigh and eventually had to go to the bench. She was able to limp off under her own power and spent some time riding the bike on the sidelines.

After the matchup, Bueckers gave the update that she was “fine” but would “probably hurt tomorrow,” according to ClutchPoints reporter Joey Mistretta.

Paige Bueckers says she’s “fine” but admitted it will “probably hurt tomorrow” Source says Paige Bueckers is “fine” after she went down in pain. Still sitting on bench, will likely return to the floor in the 4th quarter. https://t.co/21sY6DjVuR — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) August 2, 2025

To the relief of WNBA fans, Bueckers checked back into the contest in the fourth quarter and spearheaded Dallas' comeback attempt. Forward Myisha Hines-Allen suffered a similar fate in the final frame, though, falling to the floor with an apparent leg injury and needing assistance to head to the locker room. Hines-Allen didn't return to the game, and head coach Chris Koclanes didn't have any updates on her status postgame, but it's a promising sign that she did come back to the Wings' bench.

Doesn’t seem to be any serious concern, however. — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) August 2, 2025

Bueckers was the only Wings player in double digits, leading Dallas in scoring with 22 points and adding four rebounds, four assists, and two steals on 50% shooting. She was also a perfect 8-for-8 from the line in 34 minutes. Hines-Allen followed with nine points, five rebounds, and two assists.

The loss dropped the Wings to 8-21 on the season and closed out a four-game homestand with a 1-3 record. As the season enters the second half, Koclanes and the Wings continue to search for solutions and consistency, with physical effort and defensive intensity now central themes in their push for improvement.

Dallas will prepare to meet New York on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV before returning home for a rematch Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION.