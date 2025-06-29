ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings previously acquired center Li Yueru in a trade with the Seattle Storm. Yueru had requested a trade from Seattle because she wanted more playing time. With the Storm, Yueru was averaging 8.7 minutes per game, while she is now recording 23.5 minutes per outing with the Wings. Yueru told reporters before Saturday's game against the Washington Mystics that she is happy with her role in Dallas.

“I'm so glad that I can play here,” Yueru told reporters. “And, you know, play more minutes. “That's my dream… The first dream here is that I can play more minutes. Second, I should play better to help the team. Not only, you know, standing on the court. I should play really good on the court.”

Yueru later confirmed she is indeed content with her overall situation in Dallas. The 26-year-old wants to play as well as she can. Yueru is enjoying her time with the Wings so far.

Li Yueru making significant impact with Wings

The center is averaging 7.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest across four outings with Dallas. She has made a strong transition to playing with her new team. Mid-season trades are never easy for players, but Yueru clearly wanted the change. She is making the most of her time with her new team.

The Wings are just 4-13 overall, though. Yueru wants to help Dallas begin to win on a more consistent basis. Her presence in the paint has been pivotal. Dallas has played better overall since Yueru joined the team. She could be a player the Wings keep for the long-term future as well.

On Saturday night, Li Yueru will attempt to help Dallas earn a big victory in the second of a back-to-back. Defeating a talented Mystics team will certainly prove to be a challenge, though.