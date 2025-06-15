ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings acquired Li Yueru in a trade with the Seattle Storm on Saturday. Yueru, a 6'7″ center, will provide Dallas with crucial post depth after losing Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder to EuroBasket. The 26-year-old had previously requested a trade from Seattle because she wanted more playing time, and one has to imagine that Yueru's minutes will increase given the Wings' current situation at the center position. In addition to the potential of more playing time, Yueru is excited about joining Paige Bueckers in Dallas.

Li Yueru said she had friends reach out and say "wow!" about her joining forces with Paige Bueckers on the Wings.

“Yes, I'm really excited (to play with Bueckers),” Yueru told reporters at practice on Sunday. “You know, yesterday, the news, showed everyone, a lot of friends told me, ‘wow, you will play with Paige!' I said, ‘yes, I do' (followed by laughter)… A lot of fans love her and they said she's the best… I will have a wonderful time with her.”

Bueckers — one of the most popular players in the league — also impressed Yueru after the two met and played together on Sunday at practice.

More from Li Yueru talking about Paige Bueckers. Here, she reveals her first impression of Paige.

“She's cute. I just said hi this morning,” Yueru said of her first impression of Bueckers. “I hope we can do something on the court, I hope we can build something together.”

Yueru will help this Wings team without question. Her height will give her an automatic advantage in the post. She can score around the basket while protecting the rim on the other end of the floor. Additionally, Yueru is more than capable of shooting the ball from outside of the paint.

New Wings center Li Yueru is already locked in after the trade. Wings need size and could use another big who can shoot from the mid-range.

Wings head coach Chris Koclanes believes Yueru can make a significant impact.

Wings HC Chris Koclanes reacts to Dallas trading for Li Yueru.

“Excited to add Li,” Koclanes told reporters Sunday. “Dynamic post player, great size, inside out, smart. Gonna pick up actions quick. So, looking forward to adding her to the mix.”

Koclanes also thinks Yueru is an “asset for the future.”

“We need post help,” the Wings head coach said. “Right now, especially. To be able to add such a young asset for the future is great. Just excited.”

The Wings are struggling in 2025. That is not a secret given their 1-11 record. Li Yueru is a player who can help Dallas turn things around, though. She is a tremendous fit for a roster in desperate need of center depth and overall size.

Yueru will likely make her debut with the Wings on Tuesday at home against the Golden State Valkyries.