Paige Bueckers is no stranger to sponsorship deals, racking up impressive NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals as a star student-athlete at UConn. After netting about $1.4 million during the 2024-25 season with the Huskies, Bueckers has her sights set on even bigger opportunities now that she's a member of the Dallas Wings.

“I'd like to have a care dealership partnership so I don't have to pay for a car,” Bueckers admitted with a smile to journalist Landon Buford. “I'd also love to have a real estate partnership so I wouldn't have to pay for a house. In every deal, try to get the most out of it so you don't have to pay for it.”

With a rookie salary of around $78,831 a year, the No. 1 overall pick might be heading in the right direction with her idea. Rental options in and around the Dallas area range from around $1,300 to $4,000, and the median price of buying a home is around $423,000, depending on the number of bedrooms and amenities, according to Realtor.com, so a real estate partnership would surely become a long-term benefit for Bueckers.

Luckily, the 23-year-old already has other ways to supplement her base rookie salary. On top of monetizing her social media popularity and existing sponsorships, Bueckers also signed a three-year deal with Unrivaled, the professional 3×3 league co-founded by WNBA All-Star teammates Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. Bueckers' salary for the offseason league's 10-week span would “exceed what she would make in four years of her WNBA rookie contract,” according to ESPN.

Paige Bueckers can definitely make her dream partnership a reality, but she'll seemingly be set for home ownership no matter which route she decides to take.

