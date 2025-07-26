The Pittsburgh Pirates have disappointed their fans this season, by losing countless games and struggling to muster runs. One of the Bucs who is having a great season, though, is starting pitcher Mitch Keller. Keller is a hot trade candidate, but the team may not be willing to move him after all.

“Trading right-hander Mitch Keller is probably the best way for the Pittsburgh Pirates to acquire badly needed offense and clear payroll to sign free-agent hitters in the offseason,” Ken Rosenthal wrote for the Athletic.

But, according to sources inside and outside the organization, the Pirates do not yet have clarity on whether they want to move Keller.”

The Pirates are dead last in the National League Central, with a 42-62 record. Pittsburgh fired their manager Derek Shelton in May, and replaced him with interim skipper Don Kelly.

Mitch Keller is having a solid season for the Pirates

While Keller doesn't generate the kind of headlines garnered by teammate Paul Skenes, he is still having a solid season on the mound. Keller has posted a 3.53 ERA on the season, with four victories. He has a WHIP of 1.16.

There are multiple teams interested in trading with the Pirates for him. The New York Yankees are involved, as the Bronx Bombers are dealing with multiple injuries in their rotation. The Chicago Cubs are another club who have long been trying to find a way to nab Keller.

Several Pirates fans don't want to see Keller go. He has pitched for the team for several years, and become a fan-favorite in Pittsburgh. Before the Bucs had Skenes, Keller was the ace of their rotation.

Pittsburgh's pitching is their bright spot this season. The Pirates hurlers have a collective ERA of 3.79, which is good enough for ninth best in Major League Baseball. The hitting, however, is a different story. Pittsburgh remains near the bottom of MLB in several offensive categories.

The Pirates are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.