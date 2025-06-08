Paige Bueckers has missed the past three games for the Dallas Wings due to being in concussion protocol. She had been progressing well over the past few days, and on June 7, the team announced that she had cleared the protocol and was listed as probable for Sunday afternoon's game against the Minnesota Lynx. Unfortunately, the reason she was listed as probable was because of an illness.

A few hours before the game, Bueckers has been listed as out due to that illness, according to Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

The Wings are hoping that they can get Bueckers back soon, as they're currently 1-8 to start the season. They've lost four games in a row, with their last loss coming against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Lynx are one of the best teams in the league, and the Wings will have a tough task ahead of them without Bueckers.

Along with Bueckers, the Wings will also be without Tyasha Harris, who is out due to a left knee injury. Teaira McCowan will be out as she is set to join Turkey for EuroBasket.

After their recent loss, head coach Chris Koclanes spoke about his performance as a coach to start the season.

“Poor. Just trying to figure it out and it just seems like we can’t get everybody on the same page,” Koclanes said via Mistretta. I’m not going to make excuses. I won’t chalk it up to… It hurts when you don’t have a Paige (Bueckers) or a Ty (Harris) who are people who really bring organization on the offensive end. It challenges you in different ways… Myisha (Hines-Allen) has struggled here past couple days, haven’t been able to help her find a groove so that hasn’t helped either as someone who can facilitate from the post position.”

Hopefully, when the Wings start to get relatively healthier, things will start to click for them and they can stack some wins.