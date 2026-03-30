The Miami Dolphins quickly silenced trade rumors surrounding running back De’Von Achane as their offseason roster moves continue to take shape. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan made it clear that a potential contract extension for Achane is a priority, reinforcing the team’s commitment to one of its most explosive offensive weapons.

Sullivan addressed the speculation during the NFL Annual League Meeting in Arizona. Hired in January after a stint with the Green Bay Packers, he steps into a franchise undergoing significant change. Despite a wave of roster moves, he made the former Texas A&M standout’s status unmistakably clear.

Achane enters the final year of his rookie contract following a Pro Bowl season in which he rushed for 1,350 yards and led the league with 5.7 yards per carry in 2025. That production fueled trade speculation throughout March, as teams explored his potential availability.

However, ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques shared Sullivan’s response on X, formerly Twitter, after speaking with media at the league meeting, underscoring how firmly the Dolphins are rejecting the rumors.

“There is zero effort on my end to move Achane.”

Louis-Jacques reported the quote, sharing a clear message from the Dolphins’ new general manager to both fans and rival teams. The team will now shift its focus toward a possible contract extension that Achane could secure in the coming months.

This clarity comes during a turbulent offseason. Miami’s roster changes included trading Jaylen Waddle, releasing Tyreek Hill in mid-February, and reshaping leadership after parting ways with Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel. Those decisions sparked league-wide belief that more star players could be available, a sentiment widely discussed by football fans throughout the offseason.

Speculation only intensified interest around the league, with multiple teams monitoring Achane’s situation and potential availability closely.

Instead, Sullivan’s approach suggests a targeted retool. By shutting down the rumors, the Dolphins signal Achane remains central to their offensive identity moving forward.