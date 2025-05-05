Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark celebrated her return to Iowa in the team's 108-44 preseason win over Brazil. The collegiate all-time leading point scorer was able to play her first game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since her senior season.

Clark looked right at home throughout the contest, recording 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists in just 19 minutes of action. She also had the highlight of the night with a 36-foot three-pointer during the rout. In addition, the Fever outscored their opponent by 42 points while their superstar floor general was in the game.

It was a feel-good afternoon for the 23-year-old. She posted several videos of her interactions with fans and a postgame interview about the entire experience. Clark recapped these moments with a heartfelt post on her Twitter account.

The Fever showed their championship-caliber potential on Sunday

The Indiana front office wasted no time surrounding its three All-Stars, Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell, with a championship-caliber supporting cast. The organization added players with decorated backgrounds like DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, and several successful role players like Sophie Cunningham and Brianna Turner. It's clear the Fever believe their championship window is wide open, and there's no reason to believe that isn't the case.

As Clark adjusted during her rookie year, last year's team grew into the season, eventually earning a six seed in the playoffs. While their postseason run only lasted two games, the Fever showed they are a force to be reckoned with for the foreseeable future.

This year, they are expected to take that next step. But there will be plenty of franchises in the way. The New York Liberty are looking to repeat, while the Las Vegas Aces are trying to win their third championship in four years. Contenders like the Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun are also not going anywhere.

Overall, Clark's legend continued to grow in Iowa City on Sunday. The Hawkeye all-time great is looking to build on her legacy at the professional level, and it already looks like she's on that path. It's an exciting time to be an Indiana Fever fan right now.