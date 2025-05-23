WNBA star Caitlin Clark is always happy to acknowledge her fans, even outside Indianapolis. Following the Indiana Fever's 81-76 win over the Atlanta Dream, Clark took time to recognize a young fan in the State Farm Arena who came to see her more than the hometown team.

As she walked off the court into the tunnel, Clark's attention was caught by a young girl's sign near the railing. Clark noticed the girl's sign asking for her shoes and quickly obliged, taking off her game-worn sneakers, slapped on an autograph and handed them to the fan.

Caitlin Clark gifted her game-worn shoes to this young fan after tonight's win in Atlanta 🫶 pic.twitter.com/1K6vJF7Abm — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 23, 2025

Such gestures are common for Clark, who is eternally grateful for the love she receives from fans. Aware of her star power, Clark is known for her down-to-earth demeanor, graciously greeting every fan who supports her career. She is especially fond of her young supporters, recognizing the impact she has on children.

Clark did not have the best individual game, ending with just 11 points, four rebounds and six assists. Yet, the Fever still came out on top, taking a five-point victory. The win was monumental for Indiana, which avenged a loss to Atlanta just two days before.

Whether Clark posts another triple-double or a dud, fans never seem to care. The global superstar always has hundreds of supporters showering her with love before and after each game.

Fever avenge loss to Dream, improve to 2-1

It took a brief altercation between Caitlin Clark and Rhyne Howard, but the Fever left Atlanta with a significant win over the Dream. The win came two days after Atlanta stole a 91-90 game between the two at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Now 2-1 on the year, Indiana is 1-0 on the road in the young season. The Fever, which entered the 2025 season with high expectations, return home for a pivotal clash against the New York Liberty on Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on CBS.

With the Liberty coming off a 2024 championship and the Fever being the hottest team in the league, the matchup has a strong chance of being the most-watched game of the early season. Led by Clark, Indiana is easily the WNBA's biggest team, with a jaw-dropping 41 of its 44 games broadcast on national television.