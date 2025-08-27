The Indiana Fever are fortunate to have Aliyah Boston. On Tuesday, she secured her 1,000th career rebound against the Seattle Storm.

Additionally, Boston became the fastest player in Fever history to achieve this milestone in a 95-75 victory. All the while, the Fever are clinging on with the multitude of injuries affecting their key talent.

Boston's exploits have garnered praise from her coach at South Carolina, Dawn Staley. On the recent episode of Post Moves With Candace Parker, Staley passionately explained to Boston and Parker that her former player should be worthy of the WNBA Most Improved Player Award.

According to Draft Kings, Boston is a +1500 favorite to win.

“I'm always amazed at great players getting better,” Staley said. “When the room for them to get better is not very much, but you see it. She's in her third season. I mean, she's a rebounder. She's a scorer when when she gets the ball.”

To which Boston replied, “Stop.”

Later on, Staley seemingly took a dig at the Fever, given the losses they have accumulated.

“But now she's added the element of passing, “Staley said. “It’s like she gets better every single year. And I really don't think she gets the credit for her growth. Now I would say, you know, people are giving the most improved Naz Hilmon. I can understand that, but Aliyah’s got to be in a conversation. Aliyah’s got to be in the conversation, you know, as MVP, but the losing part of it, y'all y'all losing too many games.”

As of now, the Fever are 20-18 and are ranked 6th in the WNBA standings. They have also lost six out of their last ten games.

Meanwhile, Boston is averaging 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season. Last year, she averaged 14.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

Staley coached Boston at South Carolina from 2019-2023. In 2022, South Carolina won their 2nd NCAA title.