Despite being riddled by major injuries, the Indiana Fever managed to advance to the semifinals of the playoffs. In fact, they were a win away from moving to the finals after pushing the Las Vegas Aces to the limit.

The Fever lost Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, and Aari McDonald to season-ending injuries, dealing a huge blow to the team's plans. But it also allowed other players to blossom, particularly Lexie Hull.

The hard-nosed guard finally found a more prominent role in her fourth year. She averaged career-highs across the board: 27.0 minutes, 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals. But her real value is her ability to make intangible contributions.

Hull posted a series of pictures on Instagram to recap her breakthrough campaign and the Fever's laudable run.

“Smiling through it all because I LOVE my job! Thankful for Year 4! This group was a special one ❤️,” wrote the 26-year-old Hull. “Last slide has a surprise 😘.”

Article Continues Below

Clark, who has developed a close friendship with Hull, posted a touching message.

“So proud of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” commented the two-time All-Star.

The 25-year-old Clark was limited to just 13 games due to various injuries, derailing what was presumed to be an even bigger sophomore season. She finished with averages of 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals.

While Hull didn't produce the same numbers as Clark, she showed that she can step up in her teammate's absence and make an impact differently. Her competitiveness, energy, and high IQ have been welcome assets for Indiana. Hull made big plays in the playoffs that helped them stay alive.

Many wrote off the Fever when they lost Clark, especially when they went on a slump. But the team hunkered down with a next-woman-up mentality, which Hull personified. While they didn't get the ultimate goal, they did their job—and sometimes, that's more than enough.