If you are a “hater” of Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham, she does not care, as her recent social media post that channels socialite Paris Hilton shows.

Cunningham posted a video on TikTok that uses Hilton's iconic Tomorrowland Festival rant. As she lip-synchs into a juice box, Cunningham moves to different spots around her kitchen.

“This is dedicated to the haters in the front holding signs up saying I”m not playing live, 'cause honey, yes I f*****g am,” Cunningham mouthed. “Sorry I'm a girl, I'm hot, I'm blonde, we can do everything, so put your f*****g sign down, and hate on someone else.”

Fever star Sophie Cunningham hopes to prove “haters” wrong in 2026

Cunningham is still recovering from her torn MCL injury. She suffered the injury during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

It happened during the first half of the game. Cunningham went down and immediately grabbed her leg. It was later confirmed to be a torn MCL, keeping her out for the rest of the year.

The Fever would go on to make the WNBA playoffs after finishing 24-20 in the regular season. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in five games.

Now, the Fever are gearing up for their 2026 season. They had an injury-riddled season, with stars like Cunningham and Caitlin Clark missing several games.

Before her injury, Cunningham was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and one steal a game. She had to step up in Clark's absence before her own injury.

Cunningham played college basketball at Missouri from 2015 to 2019. While in college, Cunningham was named First-team All-SEC three times from 2017 to 2019. She was then drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft.

Her best season in her professional career came in 2022. Cunningham averaged 12.6 points in 29.5 minutes per game. She also averaged 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

In addition to her playing career, Cunningham hosts the Show Me Something podcast. While with the Mercury, Cunningham also served as a recurring analyst for the Phoenix Suns' Suns Live show.