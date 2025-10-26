The NBA world was rocked this week as Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier found himself at the heart of one of the NBA’s most shocking scandals in recent years. Federal agents arrested Rozier in Orlando, Florida, after uncovering his alleged involvement in an illegal insider sports betting operation that also implicated Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones.

According to federal prosecutors, Rozier conspired with acquaintances to manipulate game outcomes for financial gain. In one instance from March 23, 2023, while with the Charlotte Hornets, Rozier reportedly told a friend he would fake an injury early in the game. He played just over nine minutes before exiting, allowing bettors, who had wagered the under on his performance, to profit. The FBI later described the gambling ring as “historic in its scheme,” with ties allegedly connected to organized crime.

Despite these serious allegations, Rozier will still collect his full $26.6 million salary for the 2025–26 NBA season while on administrative leave. His total contract with the Heat stands at $96.2 million, originally signed with the Hornets in 2023 before his trade to Miami. Under Exhibit F-7 of the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, players placed on administrative leave remain eligible for their full pay and benefits until a league ruling determines otherwise.

This revelation caught the attention of Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who expressed her disbelief on social media. Quoting a report confirming Rozier’s continued pay, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“No way. Please tell me this is fake…”

Cunningham’s reaction quickly went viral, personifying the discontent felt by many WNBA players, who continue to fight for better compensation and working conditions. Cunningham, who averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists before tearing her ACL in August, continues to champion pay equity and collective bargaining issues as the WNBA’s ongoing CBA negotiations approach a potential lockout. The league faces an October 31 deadline to reach an agreement with the WNBPA.

For context, the pay gap remains staggering. Cunningham’s career earnings total just $672,780 across seven WNBA seasons, an amount dwarfed by even a single year of Rozier’s salary. Meanwhile, 2025 NBA No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg signed a four-year, $62.7 million rookie deal.