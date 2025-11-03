The downward spiral continues for Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants, who dropped their third game in a row on Sunday at the hands of the visiting San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Over 83,000 fans were in attendance to watch the game inside the stadium, but a good portion of them were also supporters of the NFC West franchise. 49ers fans even earned acknowledgment from Dart after the contest.

“That was interesting. I've never played at a home game where I felt like it was kind of lopsided in that department,” Dart told reporters during the postgame press conference (h/t Giants Videos).

“They have a good fanbase and they traveled well.”

Meanwhile, Giants fans at MetLife didn't get to see a result to feel good about, as New York suffered a 34-24 loss.

The Giants got on the board first with former Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Theo Johnson scoring on a 15-yard pass from Dart in the opening period. But the Niners responded by scoring the next 20 points in the contest, leaving the Giants trailing by 13 points until Graham Gano kicked a 22-yard field goal in the third period to trim New York's deficit down to 10 points.

In the fourth quarter, the Giants and the 49ers traded touchdowns, which clearly did not go in favor of New York, which dropped to 2-7 through nine weeks of football in the 2025 NFL season.

The loss aside, Dart continued to show tremendous promise under center for the Giants. He completed 24 of his 33 throws against the Niners for 191 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions, while also leading his team on the ground with 56 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Dart's shiny individual performance was a positive takeaway from the game for New York, which still needs a win to tie their paltry output in the 2024 NFL season. So far in the campaign, the former Ole Miss Rebels star signal-caller has 1,175 passing yards and 10 touchdowns against three interceptions to go with 251 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 51 carries in eight games played.

Dart and the Giants will try to get that elusive third win again in Week 10, when they hit the road to face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Windy City on Nov. 9.