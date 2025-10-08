Sophie Cunningham became one of the more popular players in the WNBA after signing with the Indiana Fever this season. While her campaign was cut short by a knee injury, she made her mark for her new team with her toughness and shooting.

But it is Cunningham's personality that endeared her to many fans. Her gregariousness and warmth made her a darling in Indiana. She also developed a tight friendship with Caitlin Clark. Their amusing exchanges on Instagram have become an entertainment form.

Speaking of which, Adam Sandler recently performed at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for his “You’re My Best Friend Tour.” The star comedian met Clark backstage and shared a picture of them on Instagram.

“Indiana! Holy cow! Great Monday hang! Can’t wait for the next one!” wrote the 59-year-old Sandler.

Cunningham, who isn't shy about expressing herself, couldn't believe that Clark spent time with the “Happy Gilmore” star.

“NO WAY,” commented the Fever guard.

It's safe to assume that Clark will further rub it in the coming days. Because that's what a good friend does, right?

Fans also chimed in on the meeting between the two-time All-Star and the veteran actor, who's widely known to be a huge hooper.

Article Continues Below

“Legendary sync up,” said @doni.nahmias.

“Hell yes, two of the most ICONIC people ever 😍😍😍😍😍,” added @jillian_kent22.

“Sandman! You met CC! I’m so jealous!” commented @jennyjohnsonhi5.

“Choosing CC as the lead pic is the ultimate girl dad flex,” noted @courtney_hermie.

“Wow, Adam got to meet CC22, awesome @caitlinclark22,” wrote @drhouse1971.

“@adamsandler you should have gotten @caitclark22 on ‘Happy Gilmore 2' 😁,” suggested @kattweet08.

Clark and Cunningham suffered season-ending injuries, which threw a monkey wrench into the Fever's plans. But instead of sulking, Clark and Cunningham became the team's biggest cheerleaders, making their presence felt every game with their energy despite being sidelined on the bench.

Maybe they can ask Sandler to be their water boy next season.