It has merely been days since the Indiana Fever were knocked out of the WNBA semifinals after pushing the Las Vegas Aces to five games. It happened in the absence of multiple major stars, including Caitlin Clark, Aari McDonald and Sophie Cunningham.

Two of those players, alongside Makayla Timpson, were honored by the Indianapolis Colts before their recent game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Clark, McDonald and Makayla Timpson were each handed Colts jerseys with their jersey numbers printed on the back.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever pulled up to Colts-Raiders today 🤩 (via @Colts)pic.twitter.com/Pyv2WdjD8f — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

In a video posted by the Colts’ official X handle, Timpson can be seen wearing a No. 2 Colts jersey, while McDonald wore the No. 21, the same number she sports for the Fever. Clark on the other hand was seen in white overalls while holding up a No. 22 jersey with her name printed on the back.

While her two teammates had no qualms wearing the jerseys, CC is a self-proclaimed Kansas City Chiefs fan and declined to wear the personalized jersey.

Article Continues Below

“I’ve been a Chiefs fan since I was a young girl. My brother was a Chiefs fan, my dad was a Chiefs fan. I had cousins in Kansas City that were Chiefs fans,” Clark had revealed during her appearance on ManningCast back in 2023, per Sports Illustrated.

All three players were shown on the jumbotron later in the game as well and drew large cheers from the crowd. The Colts and the Fever have a close relationship and athletes from either franchise habitually show up to support each other.

A number of Colts stars were seen attending Fever games during their recent playoff run. Further, Colts coach Shane Steichen was also seen wearing an Indiana Fever t-shirt during a recent press conference.

The Colts have started the season strongly and currently have a 4-1 record. With the Fever stars in attendance, they ended up winning 40-6 against the Raiders and are looking for their first playoff berth since 2020.