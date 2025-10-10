If there's such a thing as an All-WNBA Storytelling Team, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham would be a perennial shoo-in.

Cunningham has become one of the most entertaining players when it comes to sharing stories because of her fun-loving personality and innate friendliness.

During the All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, she candidly revealed that they downed numerous shots of tequila. Her comments on teammate Caitlin Clark's posts on Instagram have also been quite amusing.

Recently, Cunningham gave updates about her recovery from a torn MCL. The major injury cut short her first season with the Fever. In yet another candid story, she said she has stopped wearing the cast on her right knee.

“I'm not the most patient person. I do pray for patience, but I kind of let myself out of that cast without a doctor's order,” said the 29-year-old shooter on her “Show Me Something” podcast.

“I had my check-up and they're like, ‘You're progressing really well and you look awesome.' I said, ‘Say less.'”

No, say more, please.

Article Continues Below

Cunningham was limited to 30 games this season, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. She improved her efficiency, shooting career-highs of 46.9% from the field and 43.2% from three-point range.

She instantly became a fan favorite in Indiana with her passionate style of play. She memorably came to the aid of Clark when the Connecticut Sun were roughing her up in June. Cunningham committed a flagrant foul on guard Jacy Sheldon, earning her a one-game suspension.

While she preempted her doctor's order about her cast, Cunningham noted that she's getting more mobility as she looks to ramp up her recovery.

“I'm getting back to the point where I'm lifting weights and getting moving. That doesn't happen to me very often. That's good,” added the Fever star.

Despite their injury-stricken campaign, the Fever had a deep run in the playoffs and were just a win away from advancing to the finals.