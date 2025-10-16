The Indiana Fever came within one win of making it to the 2025 WNBA Finals. Despite the heart-breaking exit, Indiana is full of optimism heading into the offseason. The Fever were without both Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark down the stretch of the season due to injury. However, Cunningham believes in the trio of leaders the team has; Clark, Amber Cox, and Stephanie White.

Clark came into the WNBA back in 2024 and took the league over. She also integrated herself into the Fever's front office quickly, having a hand in many of the team's transactions over the past year. Cox has the final say as Indiana's general manager, but her superstar guard's opinion is important when it comes to bringing in a head coach like White and a player like Cunningham.

Clark just finished up her second season as a pro at just 23 years old. Despite her age, she is one of the most powerful players in the league. Cunningham spoke about her teammate's influence on Show Me Something with West Wilson. According to the veteran guard, Clark has earned the power she has over the Fever's decision-making.

“Those types of athletes, they get to come into an organization, they have the green light and they can do whatever they want,” Cunningham said about Clark. “While that is very rare to get drafted and be able to control the whole system. But when you have a generational talent like that, she should have a lot to say about the system.”

Clark had control over the construction of the team alongside Cox and how its offense ran under White. The result was a successful season derailed by injury. However, the guard continues to develop as a leader and Cunningham is one of many who has bought in.

Wilson asked Cunningham what she thinks about Clark's decision to change the team's playbook. The veteran responded with just three words.

“As she should.”