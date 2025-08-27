The Indiana Fever had a reason to celebrate again on Tuesday night. After back-to-back losses to the WNBA standings leaders Minnesota Lynx, the Caitlin Clark-less Fever dominated the Seattle Storm from start to finish for a 95-75 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

Aliyah Boston stood out with her spectacular performance versus the Storm, finishing with a game-high 27 points while shooting 10-for-18 from the floor. She added three assists and two steals. With nine rebounds, the former South Carolina Gamecocks star eclipsed the 1,000th rebound mark in her WNBA career. More than just a personal milestone, that feat made Boston the fastest ever in the history of the Fever franchise to reach that rebounding plateau.

Boston didn't seem to know what she accomplished during the game, but she found out about it later in the locker room. She looked surprised when she heard the historic relevance of her achievement.

“Thanks, ladies,” Boston said as her teammates applauded her accomplishment.

"Total team effort." 👏 head coach Stephanie White breaks down the locker room after tonight's 95-75 win against the Storm. pic.twitter.com/7FW7FjD7b9 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 27, 2025

Rebounding has always been among Boston's strengths. She averaged 8.4 rebounds in her rookie season in 2023 and 8.9 boards in 2024. She entered the Seattle game averaging 8.2 rebounds per outing in the 2025 WNBA campaign, while also taking an expanded role on offense in large part because of Clark's long absence.

Apart from Boston, other Fever players who stepped up against Seattle were Odyssey Sims and Kelsey Mitchell, who racked up 22 and 21 points, respectively. As a team, Indiana dominated the possession battle with 10 more shots from the floor than the Storm. The Fever's ball movement and unselfishness created lots of problems for Seattle, with Indiana making 36 buckets from the field on 22 assists.

The Fever improved their record to 20-18, good for sixth at the moment in the WNBA standings. However, Indiana can't take its foot off the gas just yet, as it has yet to lock up a sure seat in the postseason. The Fever are just two games inside the WNBA playoff picture through Tuesday. They have six more games left to play in the regular season, including this coming Friday's matchup versus Kelsey Plum and the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.