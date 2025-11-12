While Caitlin Clark is certainly grabbing the headlines at the Annika Pro-Am Golf tournament, her Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham isn't too far behind.

After Clark hit off the tee, Cunnigham picked up the driver and gave it a swing. In the process, she captured the attention of fans on the fairway. A few older men chose to act as if the ball had hit them in an attempt to get Cunningham to come and hug them, per NUCLR Golf.

Sophie Cunningham launched her drive into the crowd during the Annika Pro-Am and several older gentleman faked getting hit so they could get a hug 😅 pic.twitter.com/hc9Q6x6XXi — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) November 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Additionally, Lexie Hull was in attendance with Cunningham to support Clark. Both of whom were walking the fairway, Clark wearing specialized Fever jerseys that resemble golf caddy attire.

Ultimately, Cunningham went after the ball and took a photo with another person on the fairway. Those other guys didn't get the hug they were looking for.

Much like Clark, Cunningham's season with the Fever came to an abrupt end in August. She suffered a torn ACL. Nevertheless, the Fever made it to the WNBA Playoffs despite many of their top players being out with injuries.

Altogether, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She played in 30 games total in her first full season with the Fever.

Sophie Cunningham has made a name for herself.

On and off the court, Cunningham has risen in stature as an unmistakable presence in the WNBA. Her skill and outspokenness have endeared her to many, while also riling up others who disagree.

Nevertheless, Cunningham has become a significant factor for the Fever. When it comes to Clark, she is often assigned the role of “The Enforcer”, someone who will step up and protect Clark.

Plus, she has amassed a substantial social media following, with 1.3 million on Instagram and 1.6 million on TikTok.

As the WNBA continues to grow in popularity, Cunningham is doing her part in her own way.