While at the Indiana Pacers' latest game against the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham was seen with Tyrese Haliburton's fiancée, Jade Jones.

Jones posted a picture of herself with Cunningham at the Pacers' game on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. They appeared to be having a good time at the game.

Courtside QUEENS at the @Pacers game pic.twitter.com/fOHV74hDBp — Sophie Cunningham FAN CLUB (@SophieC_FanClub) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the Pacers were not able to pull out the win. They lost their second straight game after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks two days prior.

Fever's Sophie Cunningham's link-up with Tyrese Haliburton's fiancée Jade was the latest stop on her offseason

Going to the Pacers game was the latest stop on Cunningham's extremely busy offseason. She has been going to NASCAR events, sitting by the pool, and rehabbing her injury.

Article Continues Below

On top of all that, Cunningham is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her career. Cunningham spent the first six years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury before being traded to the Fever.

Now, she is fielding offers from various WNBA teams. She has never had the opportunity to select a team to sign with. While she previously expressed interest in returning to the Fever, she will be fielding offers from other teams.

She played in 30 games — starting 13 of them — before suffering a torn MCL injury in August 2025. Cunningham's injury occurred during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025.

Cunningham was forced to step up due to other Fever stars getting injured, like Caitlin Clark. She was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game before her injury.

She was drafted out of Missouri in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. During her collegiate career, she was named First-team All-SEC three times from 2017 to 2019. Additionally, she was named SEC Freshman of the Year and to the SEC All-Freshman Team.