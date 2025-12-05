While the new Project B startup has courted high-profile WNBA stars like Sophie Cunningham, don't expect her Indiana Fever teammate Caitlin Clark to join it.

During the Dec. 4 edition of her Show Me Something podcast, Cunningham discussed the new startup league and how she tried to get Clark to participate. “This [league] offers a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of money,” Cunningham said, “and that's why people are moving towards this.”

She's confident that a lot of players will start “switching over” to Project B once it gets off the ground. Still, Clark may not be one of them, and it's not for a lack of trying. “I tried to get her [Clark] to play in this one,” Cunningham revealed.

What was Clark's response? “She was like, ‘No,'” Cunningham recalled, doing an exaggerated impression of Clark's voice. So, it doesn't appear Clark will be participating, at least not yet.

Cunningham isn't deterred by Clark's response, though. She is “super excited” to team up with or go against another WNBA star, Kelsey Mitchell, though.

According to Cunningham, Project B will bring the players to “seven” different markets around the world for a limited time. While they will be working, she will also have time off to travel.

Cunningham's participation in Project B isn't an indictment of the WNBA. She called “all” of the professional leagues “great,” and knows that without the WNBA, “you don't have the platform. So you don't have the eyes, you don't have the recognition.”

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark were teammates on the Fever before Project B came up

In 2025, Cunningham and Clark were teammates for the first time. Cunningham was traded to the Fever by the Phoenix Mercury during the offseason.

Clark had an injury-riddled season, and Cunningham stepped up in her place. Cunningham started 13 games and played in 30 before suffering her own season-ending injury.

Cunningham suffered a torn MCL while playing against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 17. She has since gotten surgery to repair the injury, and she is now rehabbing it.