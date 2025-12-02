Sophie Cunningham likes to work hard but also play harder.

While the Indiana Fever guard had to end her season prematurely due to tearing her MCL in August, she is looking forward to the offseason to not only heal from injury but to relax in her favorite place.

“I haven't done this in probably a couple of years, but my favorite place would be either on a lake, in the ocean, on a boat with my friends, family, relaxing, drinks flowingThat's why with Sun Cruiser I'm like, come on, bring it on,” the WNBA star exclusively told ClutchPoints last month during her Sun Cruiser event. “This is perfect for my lifestyle. It’s something chill and something that's going to fill up my cup?”

Sun Cruiser is a hard tea made with real iced tea and real vodka. The company offers flavors such as Classic Iced Tea, Peach Iced Tea, Raspberry Iced Tea, Lemonade + Iced Tea, Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade.

“This partnership is all about embracing chill time,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Sun Cruiser. “Sophie is known for her fierce competitiveness on the court and her unfiltered, fun-loving personality off it, making her the perfect partner to

champion the art of the unwind. We're excited to sponsor her off-season and show that the best athletes know how to balance the grind with the good times.”

Sophie Cunningham on her future with the WNBA

Cunningham was one of several WNBA players to suffer a season-ending injury.The Fever alone have suffered several season-ending injuries including: Sydney Colson (torn ACL), Aari McDonald (broken foot), Caitlin Clark (groin strain and bone bruise), and Chloe Bibby (knee).

Like most WNBA athletes entering the 2026 season, Cunningham is among the list that will be free agents. As she preps for the upcoming season, there is a lot of unease for many players.

“There is a lot of uncertainty, like you said, with the CBA, with the money, if we're even going to have a league next year,” she told High Hope Hoops. “And then people want to come back, we're trying to keep our core together.”

The WNBA and WNBA Players Association agreed to an extension on the current CBA through Jan. 9.