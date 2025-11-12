Of course, everyone knows that Caitlin Clark can shoot the ball from well beyond the three-point line, indeed. At the same time, Clark can also swing a golf club with the same sheer excellence and poise.

She is currently competing in the Annika Pro-Am Golf Tournament at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, California, as part of the LPGA. On Wednesday, Clark showcased her golfing skills by sinking a putt that, of course, sent the fans into ecstasy, per Barstool Sports.

Caitlin Clark has limitless range in every sport

Among those on the fairways looking on were her Indiana Fever teammates Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham. Additionally, USWNT legend Brianna Scurry was looking on with a huge smile on her face.

Clark is coming off an incomplete season in which she was out battling injuries. Altogether, she played in 13 games and averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Fever etched out a remarkable run to the playoffs despite Clark and other top players being out with injuries.

In addition to her rise to superstardom in hoops, Clark is an avid golfer, dating back to her playing days at Iowa. She competed in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois and RSM Classic Pro-Am in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Caitlin Clark is playing the ultimate alternative sport for any baller

For many of the top basketball players ever, golf has become the ultimate form for relaxtion. Among those names include the likes of Michael Jordan and Steph Curry, who seemingly can't get enough of golf.

In other words, they can't get to the golf course fast enough.

If anything, it helps to keep them centered and come down from the heigthened intensity and physicality that basketball brings. Plus, golf is an individual sport, so they are in essence competing with themselves.

Knowing that Clark is passionate and intense on the court, she falls into that category.