Caitlin Clark is making headway on the fairway. Currently, she is competing in the LPGA Annika Pro-Am tournament at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Not only that, but she is playing alongside the best golfers in the world. One of whom, Nelly Korda, heaped praise on Clark and expressed her fortune of playing with her, per the Golf Channel.

“It's nice to be alongside greats,” Korda said.

"It's nice to be alongside greats." 🤝 Nelly Korda describes what it means to have Caitlin Clark back at an LPGA Pro-Am. 📺 Golf Today live on GC | @LPGA pic.twitter.com/NkdB8PhpeS — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Since 2017, Korda has been on the LPGA circuit. Over the course of her career, she has recorded 15 wins and earned $15.5 million.

Meanwhile, Clark is taking part in her third major golf tournament. In 2024, she competed in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, and the PGA Tour's RSM Classic pro-am. Last year, Clark also competed in the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, where she competed against Korda in the first round.

Also, Clark is enjoying her off-season, during which she played only 13 games with the Indiana Fever. She had to cut her season short due to a battle with injuries. Nevertheless, the Fever made it to the WNBA Playoffs, even with other top players saddled with injuries.

Article Continues Below

Altogether, Clark averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Caitlin Clark's stardom continues to soar.

Whether she is on the hardwood or the green, Clark draws a crowd. Throngs of fans come from every which way, underscoring her strong star power.

Without question, Clark has done plenty to help elevate the stature of women's basketball, both in the college and professional game. In Iowa, she became a national phenomenon with her trademark logo, three-pointers, and signature humble style.

That has translated into the WNBA, with so many wanting her to succeed and eventually win MVPs and championships.

Though she was out last year, Clark has plenty of time to do more big things.